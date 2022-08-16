Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut with the 1993 film Parampara. Even though his films with solo leads in the 90s failed to make a mark initially, he began to find success in the early 2000s after his first solo box office hit in Kya Kehna.

While Saif is a Bollywood star, he is the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Being the head of the Pataudi family right now, he’s wealthy and has mansions and a lot of other family property. As the star turns 52 today, let’s find out his net worth.

For years, Saif Ali Khan has been in the film industry and has given several blockbusters. He has given critical and commercially successful films like Hum Tum (2004), Parineeta (2005) Salaam Namaste (2005), Race (2008), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Cocktail (2012), and Race 2 (2013).

Saif Ali Khan’s charges per film

Nawab of Pataudi’s stint as a troubled cop in Netflix’s hit series Sacred Games has also turned out to be a turning point in his acting career. He became a household name again. As per Forbes Celebrity 100 list 2019, Saif’s earnings amounted to Rs 17.03 crore. Needless to say, he is one of the highest-paid stars in Bollywood, and he charges anywhere in the range of Rs. 12 crore.

Saif’s properties

Saif Ali Khan also owns two production banners – Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films. He also runs a clothing line of Indian occasion wear in partnership with Myntra, called House of Pataudi. Apart from this, he would also inherit his ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace in Haryana, which is estimated to be worth Rs 800 crore, according to several reports. GQ reports claim that Saif’s net worth could be around Rs 1,120 Crore.

Saif Ali Khan’s Cars

It is also worth pointing out that Saif has unique impressive collections of luxurious Cars including Audi, BMW 7 series, Lexus 470, Mustang, Range Rover, Land Cruiser, etc. Each car costs between Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 2 Crore.

