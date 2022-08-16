Ekta Kapoor produced, The Dirty Picture raised the bar of Bollywood during the time of its release. The film was considered among the boldest film centered around a female character. Vidya Balan who played the lead, Silk Smitha, went on to earn a lot of appreciation as it became the most iconic role in her career. As we talk about the film, there are reports coming in that the movie is all set to get a sequel. Yes! You read that right. As per reports, As per reports, Ekta finally has an idea for the film and she wants to make the movie with Kangana Ranaut. On the other hand, there’s a bad news for Vidya fans. Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

Released in 2011, the film is a biographical musical drama based on the life of Silk, known for her erotic roles. The film was directed by Milan Luthria and it also features, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles. During the time, the film grossed 117 Crore at the box office. The movie won three National Film Awards including Best Actress, three Filmfare Awards and six Screen Awards. While, the film was a blockbuster hit, the song ‘Ooh La La, was a rage among the people.

Advertisement

As per Peeping Moon, for a long time now, producer Ekta Kapoor was planning a sequel for Dirty Picture and seems like now she has locked a perfect script for the upcoming film. However, the bad news is that the movie will not feature Vidya Balan, instead Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon have shown their interest to play the lead. On the other hand, the TV Czarina wanted to cast Kangana Ranaut but the actress turned down the role due to personal reasons.

A source close to the development told, “Producer Ekta Kapoor has been planning a sequel to The Dirty Picture for a long time. And she has finally cracked an idea after exploring dozens of them over the years. Screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon, who’s known for writing critically-acclaimed female-led stories such as Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba, Judgemental Hai Kya, and Rashmi Rocket, among others, has been brought on board to pen this film. She is writing the script along with a male writer, and is expected to finish it by year’s end. Ekta and her team at Balaji Motion Pictures are all excited about this special project, and plan to take it to the floors in the first quarter of 2023.”

“Ekta wanted to cast Kangana Ranaut, but she has politely turned down the offer as she doesn’t want to disturb her righteous image. Taapsee, Kriti, and others have expressed their interest, but Ekta has requested them to wait until the writing is finished. It’s also yet unclear if Milan Luthria will return to direct or someone else will helm it this time around,” added the source.

It is also being said that Dirty Picture 2 will be a different story as the character of Vidya Balan dies in the end, leaving no scope for the future film. As of now, everything related to the sequel has been kept tightly under wraps but it is expected that Ekta Kapoor will soon make an official announcement regarding the same. Meanwhile, the insider further states that the sequel will be bold, s*xy, and colourful story of a powerful woman.

Are y’all excited to see who finally steps into Vidya Balan’s shoes for Dirty Picture 2? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: “Aamir Khan Is Shocked & Not In Condition To Talk To Anyone After Laal Singh Chaddha Failure,” KRK Claims Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Has Revealed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram