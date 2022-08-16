Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movie, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. It was released on August 11, 2022, across the nation and the film has been getting a mixed response. While many people appreciated the effort and the performances of the film’s star cast, a group of netizens backlashed the movie and started a boycott campaign against it.

Aamir Khan starrer is been mired in controversies ever since its release.

Amidst all the hate comments and controversies, Bollywood actress, Neha Dhupia came in support of Laal Singh Chaddha, and penned a detailed review on her IG handle. She wrote, “#Laalsinghchaddha is not a film, it is magic… a feather that transports you into a world where only goodness exists, truly and purely because it’s only heart. #AamirKhan is pure enius, every heavy moment made light and every light moment made magical… as I write this, I am getting flashes of some of the scenes and performances, just being an actor is not good enough, you need so much more… and that’s what little Laal, little Rupa, @monajsingh, @kareenakapoorkhan @manavvij @chayakkineni and the leader of the pack @aamirkhan are… I can go on but not so much as someone from the business but more as someone from the audience.”

She further urged everyone to watch the film and not fall for the words said by Aamir Khan. Addressing the boycott trend, Neha wrote, “It is my humble request, don’t fall for what’s said… make time and go watch this piece of art or should I say piece of heart.”

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started after Aamir Khan’s controversial statement about growing intolerance in the country was doing rounds on social media platforms. Addressing the same, Aamir Khan told India Today, “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

Well, what do you think about Aamir Khan’s movie, Laal Singh Chaddha? Let us know.

