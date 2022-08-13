Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): The effect of the Boycott of Aamir Khan’s film is seemingly visible in its box office numbers. After 3 years, the film saw the light of the day on August 11. While it was eyeing the long weekend for better results, it ended up facing a major box office clash with Akshay Kumar-led Raksha Bandhan. The film, which is directed by Aanand L Rai, too was called for a boycott by netizens for the reasons best known to them.

Ever since the film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in the pivotal roles, was released in theatres, it’s received a very dull response.

As per the early trends flowing in Laal, Singh Chaddha saw a glimmer of hope on the 3rd day of its release. According to the latest media reports, the Aamir Khan starrer made a business of 8-10 crore*. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 27.50-29.50 crore. Speaking of its first two days of collections, Laal Singh Chaddha opened at 12 crore and saw a major dip on the 2nd day when it earned around 7.50 crore.

This morning we told you, that Laal Singh Chaddha landed in legal trouble after a complaint was filed for hurting religious sentiments and disrespecting the Indian Army. The advocate seeks an FIR against the producers of the film including Aamir Khan, who’s one of the producers.

On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan seems to be striving hard to sustain at the ticket window. The Akshay Kumar starrer opened to poor reviews and even poorer collections in these last two days.

Yesterday we reported that exhibitors have decided to reduce shows of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan due to their poor performance at the box office. Around 1300 shows of Aamir Khan-led and 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar starrer have been cancelled by the cinema owners.

