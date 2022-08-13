The slice-of-life film Raksha Bandhan was among the most anticipated films of the year as Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a brother to 4 sisters. Despite clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, the film received a positive response from the audience for its relatable and emotional storyline. As the film hits the big screen, let’s have a look at the advance booking.

Advertisement

Directed by master filmmaker Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna in key roles. Interestingly, the family drama movie is the quickest film Akshay signed and dedicated the film to his sister Alka Hiranandani who also serves as co-producer.

Mumbai

Although Raksha Bandhan has a strong star power like Akshay Kumar, but still there isn’t any buzz for the film in Mumbai. Currently, the advance booking is just 10% in the city.

Delhi

Advertisement

The movie is based in the capital city but the people of the region aren’t much interested in watching Aanand L Rai’s directorial and currently just 5% of shows are only booked.

Bengaluru

The long holiday weekend doesn’t seem to be in favour of Akshay Kumar as the advance booking for the Rakshan Bandhan in Bengaluru is also just 5%.

Hyderabad

Except for just 1 theatre, theatre is hardly any shows booked for the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Chennai

The city is leading here as close to 15% of shows are booked for Raksha Bandhan.

Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad

Despite being major cities, these cities aren’t showing any interest in the Akshay Kumar starrer, let’s wait and watch out for how the rest of the weekend goes for the film.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Strong Social Media Buzz Helps Aamir Khan Starrer Attract Crowd In Major Cities

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram