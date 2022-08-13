Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is finally here after being in the making for many years. The film went through a lot of hurdles ever since the official announcement but the team never seemed bothered by the negativity. The advance booking for the film opened a few days ago and during that time the movie received a decent number of bookings. Now let’s have a look at how it’s fairing.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Oscar winner movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role. Meanwhile, the Bollywood film features Aamir in the lead role while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles.

Mumbai

Although Laal Singh Chaddha is getting a strong social media buzz but still the advance booking is not getting a boost, in Mumbai currently 30% of shows are booked.

Delhi

The capital city is showing a good response as more than 40% of shows are booked for the day. The advance booking for Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to get better as the day progresses.

Bengaluru

Bangalore is also showing a good response as currently 35% can be seen are booked, let’s see what the second half of the day looks like for the Aamir Khan starrer.

Hyderabad

The city has a limited number of shows in the region but still, the advance booking for Laal Singh Chaddha is looking fair as close to 40% of shows are already booked.

Ahmedabad

The city showed a good response on the first day but seems like the weekend is not in the favour of the Aamir Khan starrer as there are hardly any bookings for the day.

Chennai

Even Chennai has very few numbers of shows, despite that, people are getting attracted to Laal Singh Chaddha and currently, almost 50% of shows are booked.

Pune and Kolkata

Just like Ahmedabad, these two cities also have a good number of shows, despite that people aren’t showing much interest for the Aamir Khan starrer and currently, the advance booking is just 10% in both the regions.

