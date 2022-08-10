Naga Chaitanya is a busy man at the moment. The actor, who has predominately worked in the Telugu film industry, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the soon-to-release comedy-drama, Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Aamir Khan in the titular role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan as Rupa, Chaitanya as Balaraju ‘Bala’ Bodi and many more.

Advertisement

With just a day left until the film hits theatres, the Bangarraju star has had a busy last couple of days promoting it. During one such promotional interview, the actor was asked about a crazy fan experience. While answering it, the actor revealed it has to do with a tattoo he got to remember a special moment he had with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Advertisement

During a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, Naga Chaitanya – who is promoting Laal Singh Chaddha, opened up about his tattoo. While talking about them, the actor also recounted crazy fan interactions and them even copying his tats. The ‘Thank You’ actor said, “I met a few fans who’ve tattooed like my name and all that and they’ve imitated this tattoo (gesturing to his forearm).”

Are you wondering which tattoo he is talking about? Well, it’s a morse code one that has a (now-former we guess) special date inscribed on his arm and he said “it’s not something you would want to like.. remember”. Talking about it and why he doesn’t want fans copying, Naga Chaitanya said, “It’s the day I got married. So I won’t want the fans to put that.” He also added that he feels very bad when his fans get such things tattooed on them.

In the same conversation, the Love Story actor was also quizzed about whether he thought about changing or removing the tattoo that’s dedicated to his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He said, “I haven’t thought about it till date. There’s nothing to change. It’s fine.”

Naga Chaitanya & Samantha Ruth Prabhu began dating in November 2015 and got engaged on 29 January 2017. In October of the same year, the duo walked down the aisle in Goa in a Hindu religious ceremony and a Christian one the next day. Known by their fans as ‘ChaySam,’ the couple announced their separation on 2 October 2021.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Mahesh Babu Speaks For The First Time On His Blockbuster Collab With SS Rajamouli: “It’s Like Taking Up 25 Films At Once”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram