Aamir Khan’s latest release Sitaare Zameen Par is now playing in theatres and is being admired by critics and audiences. It remains to be seen whether it becomes the hit film the perfectionist actor has been waiting for. But how does the movie compare to Aamir Khan’s last theatrical release, Laal Singh Chaddha? Which one is better according to the viewers? Let’s check their IMDb ratings to find out.

Sitaare Zameen Par vs Laal Singh Chaddha – IMDb Ratings Compared

At the time of writing, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par holds an impressive user rating of 7.4/10 on IMDb. On the other hand, Laal Singh Chaddha, the 2022 remake of the widely acclaimed Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump, has a user rating of just 5.6/10. Although Laal Singh Chaddha was liked by a segment of cinephiles and was considered well-made by many, it still failed to make a mark at the box office.

Even Aamir Khan admitted in an interview that while about 25% of the audience loved the film, the remaining 75% did not connect with it as much. So, as you can see, Sitaare Zameen Par currently enjoys a significantly higher score than Laal Singh Chaddha on IMDb.

Aamir Khan’s Top 5 Highest-Rated Movies On IMDb

For the sake of comparison, let’s look at the IMDb ratings of Aamir Khan’s top five films as per IMDb. His best-rated movie is Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots (IMDb Rating: 8.4), followed by Aamir Khan’s directorial Taare Zameen Par (IMDb Rating: 8.3). Next on the list are Nitesh Tiwari’s blockbuster wrestling drama Dangal (IMDb Rating: 8.3), Rajkumar Hirani’s PK (IMDb Rating: 8.1), and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Oscar-nominated sports drama Lagaan (IMDb Rating: 8.1). But the big question is: Can Sitaare Zameen Par find a place among Aamir Khan’s top five films? Only time will tell.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film revolves around an eccentric, suspended basketball coach who must train a team of neurodivergent players as part of his community service. Along the way, he is helped by these unique players, who each face their own challenges. Described as the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the film features Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and ten talented neurodivergent actors in pivotal roles.

Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: War 2 And Coolie Storm Into IMDb’s Top 10 Most Anticipated List — But Guess Which Film Tops The List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News