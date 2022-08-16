Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Akshay Kumar-led comedy-drama was one of the much-awaited films this year and had a lot of expectations to perform great at the box office as well given the festive release. Unfortunately, the film did not have an impressive start at the box office.

Aanand L. Rai’s family comedy-drama was released on Thursday and managed to collect Rs 8.20 crores. The film saw a dip on Friday but saw a slight surge in the collection the next day. The film’s Friday collection was recorded at Rs 6.40 crore and 6.51 crore on Saturday. The Sunday collection saw a slight jump in the moolah, reaching only Rs 7.05 crores.

Owing to this, many expected that Raksha Bandhan will see a surge in the Monday collection as well once again even though there were signs that it would fail to see a double-digit score. But much to disappointment, the film managed to collect Rs 6.31 crores only in spite of the Independence day holiday.

With the holiday weekend coming to an end, Aanand L Rai’s directorial is likely to see a significant drop in the Tuesday collection. As the early trade reports came in, the film collected Rs 2.20-3 crores on Day 6. The film’s collection will stand around Rs 36-37 crores. This means it will stay under the 40 crores mark this week.

With these numbers still on the lower end, Raksha Bandhan will have to put up a serious fight to collect some more moolah at the box office from today onwards. The next big release is Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger which will release on 25th August. So this Akshay Kumar starrer still has time to add some more numbers. Only thing is that the film will have to sustain well on weekdays.

