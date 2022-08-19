Former Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali is widely known for her contribution to Bollywood in the early 90’s. She is also known for dating superstar Salman Khan at that time. However, the two parted ways later. Now the actress runs an NGO ‘No More Tears’.

Somy has been quite active on social media and has 14.5k followers on Instagram. She often shares her views on the photo sharing website. The former actress seemingly is taking an indirect dig at bhaijaan of Bollywood who she dated from 1991 to 1999.

A few hours ago, Somy Ali took to Instagram and shared a poster of Salman Khan’s film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. She also captioned it as, “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshipping him please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea.”

Although the former actress did not mention, the superstar in her caption, with Khan’s poster it seems she is taking a dig at him. However, this is not the first time that she took an indirect swipe at the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star.

Earlier this year, Somy Ali made headlines when she shared a still from Salman Khan’s song Aate Jaate Haaste Gaate from his movie Maine Pyaar Kiya. She captioned it, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.” However, she deleted it later.

Somy once again shared a story on Instagram the following day that had a post from a page called ‘myexisapsychopath’. The post read, “Breaking up with a dysfunctional Narcissist is like waking up from a coma. You have to re-learn even the most basic things of your daily life This is because during the course of the relationship with your narcissist you were slowly, and methodically, being erased”.

