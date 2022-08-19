Salman Khan is a much-loved actor and his fans all across the globe are eagerly awaiting his return to the silver screen. While the actor’s next include an array of projects like Godfather, Tiger 3 and an extended cameo in Pathaan, the Dabangg Khan of Bollywood shared an on-set pic from Bhaijaan.

Taking to his social media handle a while ago, the actor shared an image from Leh Ladakh. The image sees him looking off into the distance at the barred mud hills and clear skies. While he simply captioned it with the location’s name, his fans have mixed reactions to it.

In the pic shared by Salman Khan, the actor is seen dressed in black pants and a mehendi green hoodie. Styled with black shades and black shoes, the actor’s long hair blows free in the mountain air. Beside him there’s a bike visible – that reminded fans of the one ‘Rocky; Yash used in KGF. Scroll below to know fans’ mixed reactions to this picture from the sets of Bhaijaan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Dropping positive comments on this picture of Salman Khan from the Leh Ladakh sets of Bhaijaan, one user wrote, “Yah movie surprise karegi bhai feeling a rahi hai andar Se” Another wrote, “oh bhaishab 🥵” while a third added, “Megastar salman khan” A fourth even wrote, “can’t wait for this movie anymore!” Others also wrote, “Amazing look bhai jaan! Salman Bhai in Leh Ladakh 🔥🔥🔥” “Bhaijaaan new look Superb” and more.

Trolling Salman Khan’s look, one user wrote, “Bike KGF ka copy hai… Hair style (wig) ranveer ka copy hai. Ye buddha film karna kab chodega… Public iske upar thook rahe hai selmon boi bolke . Shame 😰” Another, not happy with the look commented, “Yuck look.. kya hogaya bhai ko…. SRK with long hair Charsi Dhikra n Bhai tho drug lord dhikra which is not suiting i feel…” Another added, “Wig laga ke buddha jawan banega…Neutral public iske upar thook rahe hai . Pata nehi kyun lekin sab isko selmon bhoi bula rahe hai.”

Sharing a zoomed-in snip of the pic, one wrote “Ye saloda nahi ha Bsdk,” while another added, “Photo to khud ka dalta😂😂 photoshoot bhi Parvez kazi se😂

Also known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bhaijaan is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Beside the Sultan actor, the film will also star Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu.

Let us know what you think of it in the comments below.

