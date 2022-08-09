There have been strong reports for a while that Shehnaaz Gill is no more a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It was the Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s Instagram account that sparked the rumours after many noticed that Salman Khan wasn’t in the following list. But it looks like there was some glitch because none of it is true. Scroll below to know why the Punjabi star has reacted to the news.

As most know, it’s been a while since Shehnaaz has been shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She had also previously shared pictures with co-stars Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. Apart from that, there was a certain look of the beauty in a lehenga that left many in awe.

It was quite bizarre to accept that Shehnaaz Gill would be ousted from Salman Khan starrer after shooting a major chunk. While rumours hinted at a rift with the superstar after which she unfollowed him in Instagram and was ousted from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Sana has finally broken her silence.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “LOL! These rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks (laughing). I can’t wait for the people to watch the film and of course me too in the film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well, that is quite a savage response to all the haters spreading fake news. It is very well known that Shehnaaz shaves an adorable bond with Salman Khan and their camaraderie was quite visible during Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and Venkatesh among others.

