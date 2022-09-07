Sara Ali Khan never leaves a chance to grab everyone’s attention every time she steps out. Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, she’s always been the talk of the town. Apart from her work, the actress also attracts headlines owing to her fashion choices. Be it a bikini or traditional or western, the diva nails every single look. This afternoon, Sara was snapped at the Ganapati like a true-blue desi girl.

Advertisement

Sara was recently in the news when she appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7 along with her BFF Janhvi Kapoor. The duo took social media by storm with their comments.

Advertisement

A while back, Sara Ali Khan was spotted arriving at the T-series office for the Ganapati puja. At the venue, the Simmba actress posed with her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan. For her spiritual outing, she opted for an off-white silk kurta set which she paired with a matching palazzo and a sheer dupatta. The actress looked ethereal as she opted for light make-up while letting her middle-partitioned hair down.

For accessorised she opted for jhumkas, a set of golden metal bangles. Sara Ali Khan rounded off her look with a small bindi and silver mojris. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

At the same event, Varan Dhawan looked dapper wearing a light blue shirt and kurta which he paired with denim and kholapuri chappal. The Coolie No 1 jodis looked stunning as ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has an interesting lineup of projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Vicky Kaushal, the shooting of which has already been completed. Sara also has Gaslight opposite, Vikrant Massey.

Must Read: Kiara Advani Sets A New Benchmark In Fashion: From Animal Prints, Egyptian Aesthetics To Bossy Glam Up, She Steals Our Hearts With Her Style Game

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram