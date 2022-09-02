Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is now one of the bankable actresses of Bollywood. She enjoys a huge fan following across India, all thanks to her witty and pretty self. Even after making her place in the b-town, Sara is often subjected to brutal trolling on social media.

Let be her gym looks, her ramp walk, shayaris, her fashion sense or any other thing, netizens on social media always manage to pick out every little flaw they can and troll her over it. Well, the netizens have done it once again now. Read on to know more.

An old video of Sara Ali Khan from one of her promotions for her 2020 released film Love Aaj Kal has now been dug out by Reddit users and is now going viral on the social media platform. Netizens are now labelling Sara ‘snobbish’ for her behaviour in the video.

Talking about the video, shows Sara Ali Khan with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan in an interview for Box Office India.Co.in. The video shows the interviewer offering Kartik and Sara a bowl of Sheer Khurma. As Kartik readily accepted the offer Sara looked a little sceptical about whether to eat it or not. In the now-viral video, Sara is heard questioning “What if someone spat on it” to which the interviewer immediately denied it and promised her it was all clean and hygienic. However, Sara was still seen as being very ‘iffy’ about the food. She then kept the bowl of sweet back on the plate and said ‘I changed my mind’

As the video continues further the interviewer was heard telling the sheer khurma was made by a crew member’s mother and that it was homemade and all safe. However, Sara was still not convinced while her co-star Kartik took a taste of it and appreciated the sweet.

This video has now left the netizens all enraged with her and they are calling it ‘Uble Hue Ande moment’. For the unversed, the term ‘uble hue ande’ was made by Kangan Ranaut to troll the star kids over their ‘elitist behaviour’ during her recent interview.

Check out the comments below:

One commented, “In my 30 years as a human who eats and who has been offered food, I have never once thought people are spitting in it and then offering it to me. What?!”

While another one commented, “She is so rude and the host even explained his mom made this its home made and all and still she was making such faces look at their entitlement”

“Thats exactly what the audience should do with her movies. Look at the trailer make weird and rude faces and say nahi muze nahi chahiye. Bohot bekar acting daali hai isme me nahi consume karunga.”, the third one commented.

The fourth one went on the comment, “what a Shitty thing to do.. the person who’s mum made it is standing right fking there..there is a basic courtesy that we all abide by.. couldn’t she have just tasted it a bit.. no one expected her to eat the whole damn thing. Also that spitting comment. This genuinely infuriated me. Absolutely trash behaviour..”

And the fifth one commented, “What an obnoxious young girl. I can totally understand her not wanting to try/ eat something. Happens with all of us I guess.

But she is so nasty and rude about it.”

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan being trolled for rejecting homemade food? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

