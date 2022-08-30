Sara Ali Khan has been really interested in ‘cheese platter’ lately. Yes, we’re referring to the Koffee With Karan episode where she confessed to having a crush on Vijay Deverakonda. While the Liger actor is reportedly dating Rashmika Mandanna, looks like the Love Aaj Kal beauty has moved on too. Is she dating Shubman Gill? At least, the internet is speculating so. Scroll below for details.

For the longest time, there were reports that Indian cricketer Shubman is dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. While none of them ever reacted to the rumours, media outlets even recently reported that they have parted ways. A recent post by the athlete was even termed cryptic as he spoke about being loyal to his future but not his past.

Amidst it all, a TikTok user has spotted Shubman Gill, and Sara Ali Khan at a restaurant last night. The user goes by the name of Uzma Merchant and has shared a video from Bastian, Mumbai where the rumoured lovebirds were indulged in a conversation with the waiter as they were ordering food.

While Sara Ali Khan was dressed in a pink outfit, Shubman Gill opted for a casual look in white. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral like a wildfire. Netizens began taking digs at dating women named ‘Sara’ as he recently split with Sara Tendulkar before being spotted with the Love Aaj Kal actress.

Shubman gill date sara ali khan ko kar eha tha aur hum kisi aur hi sara ko lapet rhe the🥲#Shubmangill #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/oEAAXqXgOz — Arun (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 29, 2022

A netizen tweeted a picture of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri and wrote, “Meri kundali me ek Saara likhi hai maloom hai na?”

Shubman gill dating sara ali khan after dating sara tendulkar Shubham Gill be like:- pic.twitter.com/8mkKOcmdfT — Dhavan kadia (@The_1_tweets) August 30, 2022

Another shared a picture of Amitabh Bachchan and joked, “Aisi koi Sara nahi hai jise maine date na kiya ho”

A user joked, “Shubman Gill ko to abhi tak bohot SARA pyaar mil gya hoga 🥺”

Shubham Gill ko to abhi tak bohot SARA pyaar mil gya hoga 🥺 — Alok ☮ (@Alok_Raj18) August 29, 2022

“Shubman Gill went from Sara to Sara real quick,” another wrote.

Well, is something really brewing between Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan? Only time will tell.

