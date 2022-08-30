Depression is a sensitive topic and one cannot believe that someone as aware as Kamaal R Khan is choosing to create a mockery out of the subject. It is his own assumption that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is in depression and he’s chosen to blame his actress-wife Anushka Sharma for it. Scroll below for all the details on his now-deleted tweet.

This isn’t the first time that KRK has commented on a couple. Previously, he’s made cheap remarks on Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora among many B’Town lovebirds. He had even once made on a comment on Aamir Khan’s alleged affair with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

In his latest tweet, KRK wrote, “Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India, who is having the problem of depression. Ye hai result ek heroine se shaadi karne ka. She must have put in his head that he is having depression problem.”

As expected, Kamaal R Khan received massive backlash for commenting on such a sensitive subject and spreading false information. Owing to all the negativity he faced, KRK ended up deleting his tweet. Take a look at the screenshot below:

Meanwhile, Kamaal has the following tweets on Virat Kohli that he made on the same day. One of them read, “I simply can’t understand, when #ViratKohli himself is accepting that he is having depression problem, then how he is in the team for #AsiaCup2022! Are selectors also having depression problem?”

I simply can’t understand, when #ViratKohli himself is accepting that he is having depression problem, then how he is in the team for #AsiaCup2022! Are selectors also having depression problem? — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 27, 2022

In another world, Kamaal R Khan has been arrested today morning at the Mumbai airport after a case was filed against him in 2020 over derogatory remarks he made against the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

