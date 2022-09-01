There’s no doubt that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most good-looking and adorable couples in Bollywood. Every time VicKat gets spotted together, they surely make heads turn with their stylish appearance. Yesterday, the couple was spotted attending Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s ‘Ganpati Pooja’ and now their video is going viral on social media. Netizens are reacting to it and appreciating their jodi. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Every year, Arpita organises ‘Ganpati Pooja’ at her house and it’s usually a starry affair with A-list Bollywood celebrities attending it. Salman was in attendance too and his video of doing ‘Aarti’ is doing the rounds on social media. Coming back to VicKat, the couple was seen wearing traditional ensembles.

Katrina Kaif wore a pastel yellow coloured sharara with a modern fit. The kurta was short and came with embroidered details in brown and white with a lace neckline. The flared pants in the sharara set came with a copper border and a sheer dupatta to finish off the look. She accessorised the look with jhumkis and went for her signature subtle glam with nude lips and no makeup, makeup look.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, wore a bright yellow coloured kurta that came with a white pyjamas which he styled with tan-coloured juttis to complete the look.

Take a look at their video below:

That’s one really good-looking couple!

Reacting to their video, a user on Instagram commented, “Never give up,…kyuki time ka kuch pta nhi syad aapke nasib me katrina likhi ho 🙌” Another user commented, “Made for each other🔥🔥🔥🔥 vickat slaying❤️” A third user commented, “Best couple of bollywood and my favt too❤️❤️” A fourth user commented, “She look so much happier with him . I am so glad she found him.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s latest spotting? Tell us in the space below.

