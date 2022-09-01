Salman Khan has been making a lot of noise over the Ganpati celebrations that took place at sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house yesterday. The superstar was seen offering aarti to the almighty and pictures of it are viral all across social media platforms. But many noticed him leaving the venue soon and rumours suggested that Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal were the reason. Scroll below to know the actual truth!

Yesterday, Salman even gave a glimpse of the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi that Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma conducted at their home. The hosts along with Salman, Riteish Deshmukh could be seen offering prayers in the video. “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” he captioned his post.

As most know, Arpita Khan Sharma and Katrina Kaif share a wonderful equation and are best of friends. The Phone Bhoot actress along with husband Vicky Kaushal made a ravishing appearance in yellow at the Ganpati celebrations. Many were quick to wonder if the presence of the couple made Salman Khan awkward and he left the celebrations early.

But as per a report by Bollywood Life, Salman Khan was feeling under the weather. So, the superstar decided to quickly exit the venue after darshan. He didn’t want to miss out on the celebrations but avoided socializing much with the attendees.

The report further adds that there’s no bad blood or awkwardness between Salman and Katrina Kaif. They share a cordial bold with each other even after wedding with Vicky Kaushal and Tiger 3 is the biggest proof of it.

On the work front, Salman Khan has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, No Entry sequel and Tiger 3 in the pipeline. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has Phone Bhoot coming up as her next release.

