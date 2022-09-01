Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff says he is single and has always been infatuated by actress and his Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

The ninth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature – Tiger and Kriti Sanon.

Tiger Shroff finally reveals his relationship status. For the unversed, it has been reported that Tiger has parted ways with his longtime girlfriend Disha Patani. The actress even recently shared a cryptic post that read “it’s all gonna be okay” which further strengthened the reports.

“I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around,” said Tiger Shroff.

However, the star did not just stop at the mere acceptance of his singlehood. He also went ahead to manifest a name that very few have linked with him.

“I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great!” the star said.

On the acting front, Tiger Shroff, who made his acting debut in 2014 with Heropanti, will next be seen in Ganapath, an action thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl. It also stars Kriti Sanon and will have Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo appearance.

Koffee With Karan airs on Disney+ Hotstar. Previously, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra among others have graced the couch.

