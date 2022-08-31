One of the most-loved festivals of the year Ganapati is here! Today marks the beginning of Ganeshotsav which goes on for 10 days. Many celebs including Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Ranbir Kapoor among others bring the Bappa home and it sees the who’s who of Bollywood arriving at their homes to seek the blessings. Like earlier, we often saw actors visiting Salman’s residence for the same and Katrina Kaif was one of them.

Before her marriage, owing to her good family terms with Khan-daan we often saw Kat arriving at the superstar’s residence to seek blessings.

However, the latest reports also suggest something similar. As per the latest media reports, Katrina Kaif along with her husband Vicky Kaushal is likely to visit Salman Khan’s house to seek blessings. Yes, you heard that right! According to a report in Bollywoodlife we might see her visiting Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence for Ganapati darshan. Owing to her good friendship with Aprita, this comes as no surprise to us.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has been slaying it and how! Now a single day goes by when she doesn’t make heads turn with her sartorial fashion choices. That apart she often takes social media by storm whenever she posts a photo with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal. The duo got married in a hush-hush wedding in December last year.

The couple has been slaying on the web every time they step out giving major couple goals.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 which will hit the screens next year. Apart from this, the Dabangg actor also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was earlier titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, in the pipeline. Salman will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and has Godfather with Chiranjeevi.

