On the occasion of completing 34 years in the industry, Salman Khan announced the title change of his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film, which has been in the making from the past few months, also stars Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam in the pivotal roles. However recently, he announced the new title of his film which is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While many have been wondering the reason behind the title change an astrologer has predicted that it will work better at the box office.

For the unversed, the makers renamed Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to Bhaijaan. Shortly later the makers zeroed down upon Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

During the latest conversation, numerologist Sanjay Jumaani has dissected the title change reason and said Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be a box office blockbuster Speaking about the title change, Jumaani said, it adds to number 37 which is associated with the Sun and lakhs of people worship the sun.

Speaking to ETimes, Sanjay Jumaani said, “I am most convinced with the (hopefully) final title Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as it adds to an auspicious number 37. This number has a distinct potency of its own. It is a number of good and fortunate friendships in love and in combination connected with the opposite s*x. It is also good for partnerships of all kinds. It is a fortunate indication if it appears in connection with future events with regards to health, wealth and happiness. It is associated with the Sun, which stands for recognition & leadership. Lakhs of people worship the Sun, one can expect recognition for what they deserve with this number.”

Spilling the beans on the previous title Bhaijaan, the numerologist said, “Bhaijaan adds to the number 17, like Radhe, that released on an inauspicious date 13th May 2021. The number 17 is a highly spiritual number and is expressed in symbolism by the 8, pointed star of Venus; a symbol of ‘Peace and Love.’ It is also called ‘the Star of the Magi’ and expresses that the person it represents has risen superior in spirit to the trails and difficulties of this life or his career. It is considered a ‘number of immortality’ and that the person’s name ‘lives after him’.”

“It is a fortunate number if it works out in relation to future events, provided it is not associated with the single numbers of four and eight.’ But there could be so many people you would have to deal with who could be a Number 4 or 8; so many dates would add to 4 or 8 (4th, 13th, 22nd, 31st, 8th, 17th or 26th in any month) and so many years that would add to a 4 or 8! Like 2011 (4), 2015 (8), 2020 (4) or 2024 (8)! You could face difficulties with such people or trouble on such dates and years,” he added further.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s decision on changing the title?

