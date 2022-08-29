Bollywood’s one of the cult movies, Khuda Gawah starring Amitabh Bachchan and late actress Sridevi. However, did you know that it was Sanjay Dutt and not Nagarjuna, who was the first choice for the role Raja Mirza. Don’t trust us? Scroll down to read what the producer of the film, Manoj Desai has to say.

Khuda Gawah is one of the most exotic movies with big sets, extravagant looks and a powerpacked script. It completed it’s 30 years in May 8, 2022.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the producer of Khuda Gawah, Manoj Desai shared an unknown fact about the film and it might leave you stunned. It was Sanjay Dutt who was casted for the role of Inspector Raja Mirza, but in the turn of events, Nagarjuna played the role. Talking about it, Manoj said, “Yes, Sanjay Dutt was signed initially. We even shot 7 reels with him. Even Farah Naaz had come on board. Woh 7 ki 7 reel doob gayi. This is because the late Mukul Anand ji, the director of the film, wanted to shoot his Pepsi and other ads free of cost in Nagarjuna’s studio in Hyderabad. Hence, Nagarjuna bagged the role. As a result, we had no choice but to remove the scenes of Sanjay Dutt and Farah from the film, including a song. Then Shilpa Shirodkar replaced Farah.”

Putting an end to the rumours surrounding Sanjay Dutt having problem with the producer, Manoj Desai shared that it was because he was in the song Tamma Tamma that sounded a lot similar to the song Jhumma Chumma. He said, “Sanjay Dutt was harassed so much over this topic that he landed in Amitabh Bachchan’s vanity van.”

After that, the role went to Ajay Devgn as well, but the director Mukul Anand chose Nagarjuna so that it can be of free of cost.

Did you know that Nagarjuna was the first choice for Khuda Gawah? Let us know!

