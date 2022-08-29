It was a thrilling Sunday night for Cricket lovers as India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 face-off in a neck-to-neck game. Looking at the low runs scored by the Pak team made everyone think India had a better chance to win the game, but the opposing team’s bowling lineup was strong which made India’s batting lineup struggle to make runs. However, India won the game in the last over and ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ fame Momin Saqib meeting Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya is now going viral, while netizens are having an amazing time trolling the social media influencer while some are loving his gesture.

For those who don’t know, Momin became a prominent face after his hilarious rant post-Ind vs Pak 2019 world cup game went viral. During that time, his clip became a worldwide phenomenon, due to which Saqib’s fan following rose tremendously.

Meanwhile, Momin Saqib shared a number of videos from yesterday’s India vs Pakistan Asia Cup game. In one of his videos, he is seen very energetic before the game and in another clip, he’s seen crying after Pak lost the match. However, his video post the game congratulating Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya is now going viral. While a section of people are loving his gesture for the two sportsmen but there are people who are trolling the social media star but in a fun way.

In the video shared with Virat Kohli, Momin Saqib can be heard saying “Aaj thoda sad hainge lekin koi ni final katthe khedange (I am a little sad today but no worries, we’ll play the final together).” To which Kohli replies, “Yeh ta chalda rehnda, good to see you (This things happen).”

On the other hand, Momin first congratulates Hardik Pandya on the IPL win and appreciates his effort in yesterday’s game.

Reacting to both the videos, a user wrote, “Haha you are sure that we are going in final, i love ur confidence in sha ALLAH we will go into the finals,” another wrote, “The way he (Hardik) said Bilkul he meant Final me bhi pelenge tumko chinta mt kro,” a third wrote, “Party badal …..li” a fourth commented, “Ek dum se waqt badal diya jazbat badal diya,.”

Let us know what do think about the videos shared by Momin Saqib with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

