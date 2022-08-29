After the debacle of Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen with not one but three films. A few months back, the superstar was on the spree of announcing his comeback films. SRK is all set to treat his fans with films including Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Reportedly, SRK has wrapped the shooting of Siddharth Anand’s directorial and it will hit the screens on January 25, 2023.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the superstar’s other two films are also up for release in next year. Pathaan will be followed by Jawan which will release on June 2 and the Dunki hit the screens on December 22, next year.

Advertisement

Amid all these announcements of his upcoming releases, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on Don 3. The 3rd instalment has been at the pre-production stage for quite some time but no concrete update has come to the forefront. But looks like, the universe has something else to offer to the SRK fans. If the latest reports are anything to go by then the Swadesh actor is unlikely to be seen in Don 3. Shocking right?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, SRK has turned down Don 3. Yes you heard that right! A source close to the development revealed to the portal, “Shah Rukh Khan was offered Don 3. However, he turned it down.” Further adding, “It’s not like Shah Rukh Khan didn’t like the script. It’s just that Shah Rukh was not fully convinced. He knows Don is an iconic role and would like to step back into the character once he’s completely confident of the script. The box office scenario is not very healthy and he wants to be doubly sure before signing on the dotted line.”

“As of now, Farhan Akhtar has gone back to the drawing board and we can hope that the next time he meets SRK, the superstar will happily sign Don 3. The fans would be on cloud nine. When the speculations around the film generated so much craze, imagine what would happen on the day the makers announce Don 3!” told the source to the portal.

Well, this indeed is heartbreaking news for all the Shah Rukh Khan and Don 3 fans.

Must Read: Don 3 To Be A Crossover Of 2 Dons Ft. Shah Rukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan? Fans Decode Shahenshah’s Cryptic Post!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram