Dimple Kapadia is one of the most popular and successful actresses of yesteryears. She rose to immense fame for her bold characters in the Bollywood movies especially Bobby that came in 1973 in which she starred opposite Rishi Kapoor, Pran and Prem Chopra. This film became a turning point in her career and gave her massive popularity at such a young age. Infact, she got married to late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna at the age of 16 only. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Dimple in an interview revealed how she indirectly proposed to Rajesh during a flight journey. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Dimple was last seen in ‘A Thursday’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’. She received praises from across the world for her performance in Nolan’s film including her son-in-law and superstar Akshay Kumar. Talking about her chemistry with Khanna, it was actually on a flight that the couple met for the first time.

It was actually for her film ‘Bobby’ that she was flying to Ahmedabad for an event. During an interview with Filmfare, Dimple Kapadia revealed, “We were going to Ahmedabad on a private flight for a function. I was born dramatic. Bachpan se drama ka shauk bahut jyada tha. He sat next to me. I was looking at him. Rajesh Khanna, I mean come on guys, give me a break. I very chalaak-ly told him, ‘Wahan toh bohot crowd hoga, bheed hogi. Aap mera haath pakdoge na? (That place will be very crowded right? Will you hold my hand?)’ He said, ‘Haan bilkul (Yes, why not).’ I replied, ‘Hamesha ke liye? (Forever?)’ And the rest is history. It happened.”

Both Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia share two kids together named Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna.

What are your thoughts on Dimple being all filmy with Rajesh on their first meeting? Tell us in the comments below.

