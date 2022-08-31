Meta: Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, who were present at the Filmfare Awards ceremony, talked about how people mocked them for marrying Bollywood divas. Read on

Filmfare Awards ceremony saw a gala evening as the celebrities graced the show looking all glazed up stars. Ranveer Singh won Best Actor for ’83, while Vicky Kaushal took the black lady home for Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) for Sardar Udham. During one of the segments, Ranveer Singh revealed how people have mocked him for marrying Deepika Padukone. He even mentioned Vicky Kaushal’s name along with him. Shocking right? Scroll to read the scoop.

It was 2018, when Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s lavish wedding pictures had broken the internet. Next it was 2021, when Vicky Kaushal had tied the knot with the love of his life, Katrina Kaif secretly in a hush-hush wedding and left us in awe of her beautiful wedding ceremony.

In the Filmfare Awards ceremony, Ranveer Singh took the stage to entertain the audience with Vicky Kaushal with whom he was supposed to share the screen space in Takht revealed how people have mocked them for marrying the divas even if they are living their fairytale lives. Praising Vicky Kaushal for having a great year and talking about both of them how they are both ‘mama’s boy’, said, “After all, we both are tall dark and handsome. Both of us are living our own fairy tales (marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif). People tell us ‘woh dono humare aukaat se bahar hai’ (Both of them are out of our league).”

Ranveer Singh also performed at the award ceremony, and he was presented the award by his darling wife, Deepika Padukone, which made the moment even more special. On the other hand, it was the first time, when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made an appearance together as a married couple.

Earlier in an interview with Hello magazine, Vicky Kaushal had opened up about his relationship with Katrina Kaif and shared how a ‘great influence’ she is in his life. He said, “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal for getting mocked by the people for marrying the Bollywood divas, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif? Let us know!

