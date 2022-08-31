Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has collected only under Rs 60 crores and saw a disastrous failure at the box office. Since its release, the film has been getting bashed by the audience and is receiving a lot of negative comments. After getting such poor numbers at the box office, Aamir Khan has decided to let go of his acting fees. Yes, that’s right! Scroll to read the scoop.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi adaptation of the classic Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir had given his 4 years to the film but still, the audience couldn’t accept it the way the makers and the actors thought they would.

Recently, the co-producers of the film Viacom 18 had blamed Aamir Khan for the poor performance of the film Laal Singh Chaddha. Now, a close source to the development shared to Bollywood Hungama, “If Aamir Khan decides to charge his acting fees, Viacom 18 Studios would have entailed losses of nearly Rs. 100 crores. However, that loss is something that Aamir Khan has decided to absorb himself. Now, the producer will lose nominal money.”

Aamir Khan has now taken the full blame for the film and decided to suffer alone. The source further said, “He gave four years to the film but has not made a single penny from it. His opportunity cost on Laal Singh Chaddha is upwards of Rs. 100 crores, but he has decided to absorb all the losses taking the complete blame of failure on himself.”

For those who don’t know, Aamir Khan has decided to take a break from everything and spend some time alone with his family in the USA.

