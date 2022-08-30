Aryan Khan, the elder son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan who was accused of a drug case a while back, got spotted at his friend Shruti Chauhan’s birthday party. While a group of people loved his presence, there was one internet user who called out the star kids.

Advertisement

Aryan Khan was accused of being involved in a drug case earlier. But after being questioned and interrogated thoroughly, he got a clean chit from the ED. Now, he is getting back to his normal self, stepping out in the city, partying with his friends, and getting active on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Recently, a few pictures from Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash went gone viral on the internet. In the pictures, we could spot Aryan Khan, Katrina Kaif‘s sister Isabelle Kaif, Karan Tacker and others. Shruti looked absolutely gorgeous in a shiny silver coloured bodycon dress which she paired with a dewy makeup look.

Aryan Khan along with his friend Arbaaz Merchantt who was also co-accused in the drug case was also spotted. Aryan looked dapper in a yellow and blue jacket. However, where some people were lauding Aryan for returning to normal life, saying, “Hey Aryan is back with you guys!” There’s always one of those people who will call you out even in a crowd. As soon as the pictures went viral, there was one netizen who pointed at them and called out as, “ye nashedi”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Chauhan (@callmeshruts)

What do you think about the nature of internet users? Do Aryan Khan deserves to get called out? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: When ‘Sooryavanshi Reminded Katrina Kaif Of ‘Welcome’ On Getting Hesitant For Slapping Akshay Kumar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram