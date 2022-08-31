Malaika Arora has been serving LEWKS after LEWKS and we are living for her fashion statement. The beauty recently attended ace designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding bash and last night, she was spotted wearing a yellow dress with a plunging neckline as she attended the 67th Filmfare Awards. She’s the MOMENT and there’s no denying that. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Advertisement

Malla happens to be one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. Can you believe that she’s over 48? Honestly, we can’t. She’s a fitness freak and is often spotted out and about in the city as she attends her pilates and yoga classes. Coming back to her latest appearance, she literally ruled the red carpet like no one else in showbiz last night.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora wore a shimmery yellow dress with a plunging neckline boasting her cle*vage in it. She styled her look with a diamond necklace and accessorised her look with a golden coloured clutch with statement rings.

The actress paired her yellow dress with golden heels and donned a sleek ponytail hairdo to finish off the look. For makeup, Malaika Arora went full glam with pink smokey eyes with golden details and loads of highlighter to accentuate her facial features and nude lips.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Oh la la! The queen has served and how.

Reacting to her video, a user on trolled her on Instagram and commented, “50 ki hogai ha kuchdin baad beta movie karega.” Another user commented, “How uncomfortable she looks…….why do they do so artificial behavior.” A third user commented, “One more urfi Jaaved 🤮🤮🤮🤮” A fourth user commented, “Omg she has had a face lift.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Malaika Arora for her bling outfit? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Malaika Arora Looks Fresh & Fit As She Gets Snapped Post Her Gym Session; Netizens React Shockingly, “Her Weight Is Increasing, Is She Preggo?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram