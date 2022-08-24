Currently, Bollywood is going through a rough phase as movies aren’t doing a good box office business. Films of the biggest superstars like Aamir Khan or Akshay Kumar are generating minimal revenue due to the Boycott trend. Over the years many have spoken about the dark side of Bollywood and how they were removed from the film due to nepotism. Similarly, Sahil Khan who rose to fame with his first film Style once took to his social media and blamed a certain superstar for removing him from a number of projects. Was he hinting toward, Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan? Find out.

Khan is currently a successful fitness entrepreneur and YouTuber, who has a massive fan following. Soon after debuting in 2001 film, Sahil was also part of the sequel Xcuse Me, he was also part of Aladin and Ramaa: The Saviour.

Coming back to the topic, in 2020, Sahil Khan took to his Instagram and shared the cover page of Stardust magazine, where the fitness enthusiast was featured with Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Although the former actor says it was a huge achievement for him but a certain actor among the two removed him from some projects. Further, he also shared how the death of Sushant Singh Rajput are showing their real faces, while he appreciates John Abraham for making it big in the industry despite being an outsider.

Although Sahil Khan didn’t specify a name but his post was clearly pointing toward Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote, “Bohut kam logon ke saath zindagi main aesa hota hai ke apni 1st film Style ke bad India ke sabse top film magazine ke cover par, do India ke sab se bade super star ke saath ho…. Magar unme se ek super star ko bohut bura laga jab ke main to naya tha, unka fan tha, kamzor tha. Phir bhi woh mujhe kai baar side role ke liye bulate rahe, TV show ke liye bhi bulate rahe – aur phir kai films se mujhe nikalwa diya, naam bade aur darshan chote guess who???”

“I don’t give a f*ck today for him coz @sushantsinghrajput ne unka suchha asli chehra dikha diya. Duniya ke woh log new talents se kitna darte hai – 20 saal main John Abraham ke ilawa koi nahi aya industry main bada star coz koi ane hi nahi deta; only star son ko hi kaam milta hai – think about it.”

Let us know in the comments below what you think about Sahil Khan’s social media post and who you think was the superstar – Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan?

