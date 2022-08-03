Tejasswi Prakash is on roll and how! Ever since the actress won the title of Bigg Boss 14, she’s in the limelight owing to her personal and professional life. During her stint in Bigg Boss, she was offered the lead role in Naagin 6 by Ekta Kapoor. The actress has also become an internet sensation owing to her PDA with boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

The duo met and fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss 14 sets. It will soon be a year and the duo is going strong.

A while back, Tejasswi Prakash took social media by storm as she posted a few photos of her sporting a saree. In the now-viral pics, Teja is seen wearing an off-white floral printed saree which she paired with a black sleeveless backless blouse. Letting her pallu flow, she sported an oxidised choker and a statement finger ring in accessories. The actress decided to sport her look with number make-up with light eyeliner while keeping the highlighter on point. Teja tied her hair in a lower sleek bun and decorated it with Gajra.

Captioning the photo, Tejasswi Prakash wrote, “Here’s to fresh grace every day.” Soon after her stunning photos surfaced on the web, fans couldn’t help but shower praises on the actress. While one said, “Oooo you look gorgeous in saree,” another compared her to Deepika Padukone and said, “Deepika padukone vibes.”

Check out her look below:

Tejasswi Prakash often makes heads turn with her fashion choices. She recently took the web by storm when she shared photos in a stunning hot avatar. Teja looks stunningly hot in a black leather bralette top with pants and paired it with a denim jacket.

Apart from her TV show Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash is also shooting for a Rohit Shetty film.

