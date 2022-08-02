Nora Fatehi may be a Canadian model-actress with Moroccan heritage but she rocks desi Indian looks like nobody’s business. From printed sarees to sequin ones or even silk, the ‘Street Dancer 3D’ actress always looks elegant in them while raising the hotness and s*x quotient.

Advertisement

Just yesterday, Nora once more went the traditional route and styled herself in a sheer Manish Malhotra saree in ivory and gold. While this ensemble didn’t show much skin or tease assets – like her bodycon dress, low-necks and others do, it still managed to make her look like a s*xy goddess.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself posing in a Manish Malhotra golden-ivory saree. She captioned it, “Main hun teri mashooka✨✨ shoutout to @rakulpreet u look stunning in ur new song! Check it out guys!” While that itself got us going gaga over her look, a while ago the actress shared a series of pictures of the same look. This time she captioned it with a star and evil eye warding off emojis “✨🧿”

Well, we have to say she looks like a goddess and it is sure to make you remember her sizzling performance in Street Dancer 3D’s Haye Garm. Talking about her look in a little, the Manish Malhotra creation – a sheer/netted saree, consisted of ivory motif work along its entire length with golden thread work complimenting it along the border and on the pallu.

The golden, deep-cut matka-neckline blouse – that’s covered by the saree, compliments the saree perfectly and takes her look notches higher on the hotness and s*xiness scale. To make the look even better – and make us fall in love with her more, Nora Fatehi opted for an open hairdo with a centre parting and soft curls.

For her makeup, the actress glammed herself up in a dewy style with nude lips, blush and lush, glossy eye makeup. She accessorized with a gold statement ring, a pair of delicate but beautifully sculpted gold bangles and gold traditional earrings. Check out Ms Fatehi’s looks here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the hotness and s*xiness scale, how much do you rate Nora Fatehi’s look?

Must Read: Kate Hudson Flaunted Her Practically N*ked Body Donning An Exquisite Sheer Backless Gown With A Plunging Neckline & It Was ‘Oh So Hawt!’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram