Who would have ever thought that someone with Rs 300 in his pocket would make it so big in the entertainment industry? Well, that’s where hard work and perseverance comes in. KGF star Yash might have become a global blockbuster king but still chooses to flaunt his desi roots wherever he gets a chance to do so. In a recent photo shoot, the star has been breaking barriers yet again and is seen flaunting a dhoti with a shirt. Scroll below to take a look at his picture.

Yash’s struggle story is actually a perfect example of rags to riches. You know what the key ingredient to become an inspiration for many? To have a goal. A set goal. Ever since the actor was in school, we would always tell people that he wants to become a superstar when he grows up, a hero. And well, he did become one and the kind of honesty he had as a child is all you need to make it big in life. Isn’t it?

Yash recently shot for Dabboo Ratnani and the photographer shared the picture on his Instagram. In the picture, the KGF star can be seen wearing a white coloured dhoti with a golden border on it. He paired it with a matching shirt and looked dapper as ever in the same.

The actor styled his look with dark brown-coloured leather flats to go with his ethnic attire. Yash donned his signature look with neatly done long hair and beard.

Take a look at his picture below:

Whoa! He’s one good looking man, we must say.

What are your thoughts on Yash going desi with a dhoti and shirt for his photoshoot? Tell us in the comments below.

