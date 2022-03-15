Shehnaaz Gill who was rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13 was trending earlier today. Once again the Punjabi singer has collaborated with Dabboo Ratnani and the celebrity photographer has promised the BB stars fans her never before seen avatar. Looking at Gill’s enthusiasm, her admirers are super happy for her.

Advertisement

Before this, the two collaborated back in January 2021. The photos during the time created a lot of buzz and again they’re teasing everyone with something unique. After coming out of Salman Khan’s reality show, Gill appeared in a number of music videos and she was even seen in a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

Advertisement

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a BTS video of his shoot with Shehnaaz Gill and even called the singer his favourite. The photographer even teased that her fans will get to see Gill’s new version.

Dabboo Ratnani in the video says, “It’s Shehnaaz 2.0 this time guys, watch out. Kuch bilkul naya kiya hai, bahut alag kiya hai. It’s our best shoot till date,” In the caption he wrote, “#btswithdabboo Are You Excited For Our Second Photoshoot Together?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

Now fans of Bigg Boss fame are curious to see the final result of the photoshoot and reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Woaaahhhh seriously I am very much excited for her new looks after seeing her smiling face,” another wrote, “Purity, Love,Power, Bliss , Happiness in one frame,” a third user wrote, “Freakin excited 🔥🔥 omg dabbooratnani favourite girl shehnaaz gill,” a fourth user wrote, “Pleseeee excitement badh gyi hai,” a fifth user commented, “she is indeed next generation Superstar, next Big Thing…… wishing to see her in calendar 2022.”

Let us know in the comments, how excited are you for Shehnaaz Gill 2.0?

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant’s Ex-Husband Ritesh Shares Her Picture With Another Man & A Sad Song In The BG, Netizens Say “Is This Guy Mad?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube