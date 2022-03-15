Small screen actress Sara Khan grabbed a lot of attention after she participated in Bigg Boss 4. The actress got married in the show with her then-boyfriend Ali Merchant, but soon the two broke up due to personal reasons. Khan recently participated in AltBalaji’s Lock Upp, to make the show more interesting, makers decided to include Ali in the show. Post his entry, Sara doesn’t seem to be in a good mood as she made a shocking revelation about her ex.

Before entering the entertainment industry, Sara won the Miss Bhopal title in 2007. She made her acting debut in Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai. Post their separation the two spoke about their relationship on a very few occasions and once Ali even went on to claim that marrying the actress was his biggest mistake.

In the recent episode of Lock Upp, talking to Karanvir Bohra, Sara Khan spoke about their divorce and claimed Ali Merchant cheated on her many times. She said, “He was the first guy in my life. I fell for him and then we started dating. At one point in time, we had a lot of differences. I was cheated on a lot of times. I used to forgive, forget and get back.”

Sara Khan further shares, “At one point, I decided I am just going to move ahead in life. I was 17 when I fell for him. And it is difficult to forget someone when you fall for at that age. Then I went to Bigg Boss. He entered without my knowledge. He started manipulating me saying I am not playing the game well. My bond with Ashmeet is seen in the wrong way. He convinced me I am looking like a fool outside. He told me that if we get married in the house, it will all be fine. I thought if that’s what it takes then let’s do it. I was very stupid. We came out of the house and he again started cheating on me. Not one, but several women. I thought kahin toh rukega.”

“Our marriage was not legal and we broke up. I had relationships after him. He cheated on me with one of Saisha’s friend. Had I been in his position, I wouldn’t have come here knowing I am there,” she added.

Karanvir Bohra then says that even Ali Merchant needs a comeback. To this Sara Khan says, “He can do that but not on my shoulder. It’s been 12 years and everywhere this controversy comes up. It breaks my heart. I don’t want him to crawl on my back and come in front of me like today. Now if he starts talking about the past then I can say so much…things that are still there on my phone. I don’t want to disrespect him. I don’t want to do friendship with him. First I thought I will defame him… but he is not that important.”

