Sara Khan is a well-known actress in the TV industry. She rose to fame with TV soap Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai and did a few serials before landing up in the Bigg Boss 4 house. While people thought that she appeared on the controversial reality show to win the title but the actress had other plans.

The Tv actress got married to another TV actor Ali Merchant on the show. It was for the first time that a couple had married on Bigg Boss. Rumours at that time were also rife that the makers of the show paid a hefty amount to Sara and Ali to get married on national TV.

However, later the makers of Bigg Boss denied all the claims and stated that Sara Khan and Ali Merchant wished to get hitched. Unfortunately, two months after their marriage, they called it quits. Reports of their separations came as a shock to everyone.

After announcing their separation, Sara went to make some shocking allegations against her estranged husband Ali and called her marriage a ‘nightmare’. During a conversation with DNA, the actress said that she loved Ali unconditionally but he broke her trust. She got to know his true colours after their marriage.

“My marriage turned out to be a nightmare. I am deeply hurt by his behaviour. I gave him a thousand chances before I called off the relationship. But now we are separate and I believe in the saying that all that happens, happens for good. I don’t want to look back. I want to see forward and do better work than before,” Sara Khan said.

Reports at that time also mentioned that Sara and Ali’s marriage was a publicity stunt but the former dismissed the rumours and mentioned that she used to do TV shows before Bigg Boss. It was because of the previous work that she got the reality show.

Currently, Sara Khan is in Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp and her estranged husband Ali Merchant recently revealed about their nasty encounter at a party. Talking to ETimes, he said, “We bumped into each other at a party. I greeted her. But she made a very weird face. I came back to my manager and left it at that. Suddenly I saw a group of boys near her trying to intimidate me. I went up to them and said ‘Don’t do any drama. I don’t want to do anything that rattles you’. I surely couldn’t get intimidated by them. I perform live in front of ten thousand to twenty thousand people.”

