Munawar Faruqui, who is currently winning hearts and raising eyebrows with his antics in the Lock Upp house, is a well known stand-up comedian. While we all know he was arrested in 2021 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and even tweeted about Kangana Ranaut and called her a hypocrite, we bring one of his roasts where he joked about the actress.

In a past stand-up performance, Munawar roasted Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut and journalist Arnab Goswami while also talking about drug use and abuse in Bollywood. Scroll below to how what he said, especially in regards t the Queen actress.

In a video, shared by the Youtube page Brut India in October 2020, Munawar Faruqui begins his roast by poking fun at the media circus that arose after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the part the Arnab Goswami-led Republic played in it. After joking that people in Bollywood don’t do drugs on their own accord but are made to do it like parents making kids have food, the Lock Upp contestant spoke about actress Kangana Ranaut.

The first word Munawar Faruqui uttered after taking the actress’ name was “F*ck.” Why? Well, here’s the snippet of him talking about her. Continuing his standup in Hindi, this Lock Upp contestant said, “What should I say? I am always terrified. On top of that, one more thing has entered my life now. When people were angry at me (owing to him allegedly hurting religious feelings in 2021) they said ‘Send him to Pakistan.’ Everyone seconds it and said, ‘Send him to Pakistan.’”

He continued, “I went to Junagadh. But then Imran Khan (Prime Minister of Pakistan) added Junagadh to the map of Pakistan. I then came to Mumbai, and Kangana Ranaut said, ‘Mumbai is in Pakistan.’” Losing his cool, while continuing his roast, Munawar added, “F*ck! What conspiracy theroy is this against me? Which IT cell is this that has its eyes on me? They are like ‘He’s not going to Pakistan? Whereever he goes make it a part of Pakistan.’”

Talking about Munawar Faruqui’s performance in the Lock Upp jail currently, he is one of the most popular and loved contestants with nearly 40% votes.

