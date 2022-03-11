Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most popular personalities of Indian television who left a deep impact with his talk shows Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the actor/host has also been at the epitome of controversies, several times in the past, either for his unacceptable comments or for his drunk tweets. A few years back, Sunny Leone showed up on the talk show as a guest and Kapil’s description of her left the internet very offended.

For the unversed, Kapil was previously in the news when The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri called him out on Twitter for not inviting him on his show to promote the movie. Netizens started trolling the comedian and the show’s producers left right and centre over these claims and also asked the audience to boycott the show as soon as possible. The situation was so heated that Kapil decided to put up an explanation on social media, disagreeing with Agnihotri’s claims.

Kapil Sharma’s flirting instances have often triggered a debate on social media with some people believing that the actor goes overboard while talking to female artists.

A similar incident occurred in the year 2019 when The Kapil Sharma Show featured actor Sunny Leone as a guest. According to RVCJ Media, in a segment of the episode, Kapil and Sunny were seen discussing the Indian dish Khichdi when Kapil ended up calling the actor ‘Italian Pasta With White Sauce’. Some of the viewers felt that he was ‘objectifying’ Sunny and she also seemed slightly uncomfortable with it.

However, there was also a section of the internet that came out in support of Kapil Sharma. They felt that the comedian had no bad intentions and his only aim was to complement Sunny Leone and make her laugh.

What do you think about Kapil Sharma’s comment on Sunny Leone? Let us know in the comments section.

