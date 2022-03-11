Rakhi Sawant, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, is well known for her hilarious antics. She often entertains her fans with the videos that she posts on Instagram. A lot of times, she doesn’t exactly make sense to viewers, but they definitely crack us up.

Back in 2016, Rakhi shared a promotional video for her good friend Ajaz Khan’s comedy-drama film “Love-Day– Pyaar Ka Din”, it wasn’t until Khan posted this promotional video of his dear friend that gave much-needed popularity.

Rakhi Sawant gave a funny twist to Ajay Khan’s film ‘Love-Day’ that will go ROFL after listening to how she pronounces “Love Day” in this video. It is her ridiculous yet funny reason to showcase her actions and words that made the video more interesting.

Take a look at the video below:

Hilarious as hell! Isn’t it guys???

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant recently made headlines for her separation from her husband Ritesh Singh. The two reportedly married in 2019 but it was later revealed that their marriage was legally invalid as he was still married to his estranged first wife Snigdha Priya. Rakhi and her husband entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as wild card contestants as well.

Speaking about their separation with ETimes, Rakhi said, “Hmmm… yes. I felt he was staying in my house only to be at the Grand Finale. Bigg Boss ke contract mein hain that you have to pay ₹2 crore if you don’t attend the Grand Finale. Besides, he was not touching me or kissing me in front of the media. Only I was kissing him. He is a shy person, lekin un baton se zaroor jyaada lagne laga tha.”

