Lock Upp has become one of the most discussed shows of recent times with new dramatic incidents unfolding every episode. Contestants like Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma and Nisha Rawal seem to be doing well so far as fans love to see their entertaining yet explosive conversations. In the latest episode of the web show, inmates Payal Rohatgi and Sara Khan were seen indulging in a high voltage fight over the food that was cooked by the former.

For the unversed, the show kicked off in January this year and has been enjoying historic viewership for the last few weeks. The contestants are expected to do certain tasks during their time on the show while simultaneously existing with limited supplies and luxuries. The setup is popularly known as Kangana Ranaut’s jail and actor television personality Karan Kundrra entered as a jailor in the recent episode, informing the inmates about their conduct on the show so far.

In the most recent episode of Lock Upp, a bunch of inmates were seen complaining about the food that was cooked by Payal Rohatgi, claiming that she had added too much garam masala in it. When Shivam Sharma refused to have the food to avoid acidity, Payal pointed out how smoking also leads to the same stomach issues but nobody complains about that. She specifically brought Sara Khan into the conversation and highlighted how she smokes as well.

Shivam Sharma, who has expressed his feelings for Sara Khan in the past, went on to tell her all about Payal Rohatgi’s claims. He told her that Payal said, “Sara din bhar cigarette phoonkti rehti hai” and Payal was quick to intervene and correct his words. Tehseen Poonawalla also joined the conversation just then, asking Payal to not mention Sara’s smoking habit as her family is also watching the show.

“Her family should also know that she smokes.”, Payal Rohatgi retaliated which instantly left Sara Khan upset. As a response, Sara said, “My family will know what I want to tell them and they already know everything. You don’t become my mother and tell.”

The fight escalated further when Payal Rohatgi was heard saying, “I have been talking about passive smoking for the past many days. Aap sati savitri bani phirti ho. Bolo na hum bhi smoke karte hain. Smoke in the open why hide about it, at least, Poonam doesn’t hide.”

A few minutes later Sara Khan was seen crying. Speaking about the incident. She explained to Nisha Rawal how she does not wish to cross certain limitations in front of her family out of respect.

