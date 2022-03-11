It has been just two weeks since AltBalaji’s reality show Lock Upp went on air, and till now the show has garnered unimaginable views. The Kangana Ranaut hosted show exceeded the audiences’ expectations, as a few contestants trend almost every day. Meanwhile, Anjali Arora claims Karanvir Bohra approached her to start a fake love angle with him as people love seeing such things in reality shows.

Currently, Bohra is happily married to Teejay Sidhu with whom he shares 3 daughters. On the other hand, Arora has done some music videos but she came into the limelight after her dance video on Kacha Badam went viral.

In the latest episode of Lockk Upp, while talking to Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora tells the comedian, “Karanvir Bohra came with his wife’s picture and said, ‘In this game, it’s me and you’. I did not understand.” The social media influencer added, “Karan was asking me to make a relationship with him.”

Listening to this, Munawar Faruqui gets shocked and says, “Are you serious? This is so stupid.” To which, Anjali Arora said, “He (Karanvir Bohra) told me that this is what sells. Meri age ho gayi but you are young, and if you start liking me, people will also like it. You have to show the audience that you have gone crazy for me.”

The comedian then asked her why she took so much time to start liking the telly star, Anjali says, “Are you fuc**ng serious, No way.” Faruqui then teases her by saying that she is blushing, while she laughs and asks him to keep this a secret.

During their further conversation, Munawar Faruqui tells Anjali Arora how smartly Karanvir Bohra is playing the game as he’s befriending contestants from both sides. He then says that the actor doesn’t think it’s a reality show but a 24*7 job.

