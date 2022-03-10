ALTBalaji & MX Player’s Lock Upp is going strong in its second week as viewers are rooting for their top contestants with full josh. It seems viewers connect very well with the show and love the format. According to sources, the viewers of this unique reality show are also letting their opinions heard, and the strongest contestants are getting the maximum number of votes.

Munawar Faruqui is the most loved contestant on the show, and it is very evident that despite not being nominated, he is still getting more than 40% more votes than the other contestants. In comparison, Poonam Pandey trailed close behind with 18%. On the other hand, businessman and social media personality Tehseen Poonawalla and Shivam Sharma got 16% and 11% of the votes respectively.

Talking about it, the source who wished not to be named revealed, “The makers of the show are pleased with the response that Lock Upp is getting, and the viewers have formed a bond with the contestants. The popularity of contestants like Munawar Faruqui and Payal Pandey is so high that they receive maximum votes even when they are not nominated for eviction!”

According to the source, the other Lock Upp contestants got the below mentioned votes – Payal Rohatgi garnered 8%, Saisha Shinde 3%, Anjali Arora 2% and Siddhart Sharma 0.12%. The contestants at the bottom include Sara Khan 0.11%, Kaaranvir Bohra 0.01%, Nisha Rawal 0.01% and Babita Phogat with 0.01% votes.

As the show progresses, the game gets hectic, and contestants are nervous as the eviction episode inches closer! Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Shivam, and Tehseen Poonawalla are the nominated contestants this week.

Catch all the action in Lock Upp tonight on ALTBalaji & MX Player at 10.30 pm

