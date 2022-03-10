The much-awaited television rating points aka TRP reports for week 9 are in. Do they rightly reflect what the audience is loving and which show made it to the top? Well, let’s not keep you waiting as leading the charts is Rupali Ganguly starrer is Anupamaa.

Rupali, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma starrer show has been maintaining the top spot ever since the show began to air in 2020. Compared to last week’s 3.5, the show has grabbed 3.6 million viewership ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has grabbed the second spot in the BARC‘s TRP report. Compared to last week, the trp has dropped. While last week it was 3.1, this week it has earned 2.9 million viewership impressions. Currently, the audience is seeing Sai trying to win over everyone after understanding that Virat was not at fault.

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi’s Yeh Hai Chahatein is also seemingly raising on the TRP charts. Preesha and Rudraksh’s bond and chemistry received a positive response from the audience and the show has grabbed the third spot on the charts.

However, both Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie have grabbed the fourth spot. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer show has maintained the fourth spot. Imlie, on the other hand, slipped to this spot from the third rank on the TRP chart from last week. Both shows have recorded 2.6 million viewership impressions.

Kumkum Bhagya has grabbed the fifth position this week as well. Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar starrer garnered 2.3 million viewership impressions.

Meanwhile, last week’s TRP report did not mention Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 in the top 5 TRP list. This did not go down well with fans of the actress as they claimed that the show deserved to be on the list. Adding to the wounds, this week too the show isn’t listed on the TRP chart.

