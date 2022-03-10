Since morning viewers are glued to their Television sets to know about the election results. As per the latest update, state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu faced a huge defeat in Amritsar. Apart from being a politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu has also been an integral part of the TV comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show for quite some time. But after being mired in a controversy, he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh for his political career.

Now netizens are having a field day as Navjot lost in Punjabi Elections. The social media users have flooded the web with some hilarious memes and got Archana Puran Singh trend on Twitter.

Soon after the news surfaced, netizens said that The Kapil Sharma Show judge Archana Puran Singh’s chair is in danger. A user wrote, “#PunjabElections2022 after #Siddhu ji trailing in election, Archana ji is worried, Ab judge ki kursi khatre me hai. #archanapuransingh,” while another said, “Sidhu looses from Amritsar seat Meanwhile Archana Puran Singh. #Congress”

A user even posted comedian Abhishek Upmanyu’s photo with “Main kya karun fir job chodh dun?” written on it and wrote alongside, “Archana Puran Singh after hearing that #NavjotSinghSidhu losing #Elections2022 #PunjabElections2022.”

#PunjabElections2022

after #Siddhu ji trailing in election , Archana ji is worried 😟 ,

Ab judge ki kursi khatre me hai 😄😄#archanapuransingh pic.twitter.com/UAcaJdRLuU — Jam Kisan (@JamKisan1) March 10, 2022

Sidhu looses from Amritsar seat

Meanwhile Archana Puran Singh:-#Congress pic.twitter.com/gsksbkj8lj — Sandeep Yadav (@mai_sandeep_hun) March 10, 2022

A netizen even said, “Now Actor Archana Puran Singh Job is in Danger. Thank You #Bhagwantmann” and another Tweet read, “Archana Puran Singh needs to pack up, Sidhu will be back @apshaha #PunjabElections2022” Check out these hilarious memes:

Archana puran singh trying to save her seat after Sidhu election loss pic.twitter.com/zmEsuE1fdm — Dark Sparrow (@DarkSparrow56) March 10, 2022

Mereko to aise dhak dhak horela hai – Archana Puran Singh pic.twitter.com/VqEHgvdDyg — आयुष 🇮🇳 (@AyushJain_IND) March 10, 2022

Archana Puran Singh is not happy with the people of Punjab as Sidhu loses in his seat in Punjab 😥 #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/D5P5L4Noe0 — 𝕽𝕾🕊️🏹🤝 راکیش سنگھ#🌾🚜 (@iam_rakeshsingh) March 10, 2022

Recently, the AAP leader spoke about Sidhu’s defeat in Punjab and told a section of media, “Do you know who defeated Navjot Singh Sidhu? She is our ordinary volunteer. She defeated Majithia as well as Navjot Singh Sidhu. There is a lot of power in the common man. Don’t challenge the common man.”

Meanwhile, the show is currently in news for not inviting The Kashmir Files Team to Kapil Sharma’s show. Taking to Twitter, film’s director Vivek Agnihotri revealed that the makers of the comedy show denied calling the team on the show as it doesn’t have any lead cast.

