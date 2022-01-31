If there’s one show that’s making headlines in our country right now is – Shark Tank India. From innovative ideas to the judges including Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Aman Mittal to Namita Thapar, we just can’t get enough of this show. Now, The Kapil Sharma Show has shared a video of Archana Puran Singh along with Aman and it’s too good to miss out on. Scroll below to watch the video.

The video starts with Archana bragging about her bungalow in Madh Island to Aman who isn’t surprised to know about it and says, “Hum bhi bana lenge (I will build one too).” If you have seen the show, you would know that what he said isn’t just a dialogue but has become an emotion for the fans. Haha!

Take a look at Archana Puran Singh’s video with Aman Gupta of Shark Tank India:

Reacting to Archana Puran Singh and Aman Gupta’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Aman be like.. Kch h jo hm ni bna payenge 😂😂😂.” Another user commented, “😂😂😂 shark tank changed me so much whenever I see someone using boat I say oh Aman vale nice..” A third user commented, “Madh island is to costly and for that reason I’M OUT 😂” A fourth user commented, “Aman sir apne hi dialogue ka accent bhulna is doglapan 😂😂” A fifth fan commented, “um bhi bana lenge is now not just a dialogue, but an emotion😂😂.”

Meanwhile, Shark Tank India judges came to The Kapil Sharma Show last weekend and audiences just couldn’t stop laughing at their conversations on the show.

What are your thoughts on Archana Puran Singh’s video with Aman Gupta on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the space below.

