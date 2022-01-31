Will Salman Khan host Bigg Boss 16? When Deepika Padukone, who joined the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale with the other lead players of the upcoming film Gehraiyaan asked this question to the superstar host on Sunday night, Salman said he would not repeat his association with the show if his fee is not increased.

“Price increase nahi hoga toh nahi karunga,” Salman Khan said emphatically. Only time will tell whether this declaration needs to be taken with a bucketful of salt.

Deepika Padukone also played a round of truth and dare with Salman. When asked the name of the celebrity whom she stalks, Deepika said it was none other than Salman Khan. She said she even knew who the actor was with at Panvel (his family’s farmhouse outside Mumbai).

The actress later with her Gehraiyaan cast entered Bigg Boss 15 house to reveal which one among the four finalists — Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash — will be eliminated from the final race. It was Shamita who they brought outside the house!

Tejasswi Prakash was titled Bigg Boss 15 winner. Pratik Sehajpal was first runner up while Karan Kundrra was placed 3rd in the race.

