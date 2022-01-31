It isn’t hidden that Kapil Sharma is a huge fan of Deepika Padukone. The comedian often goes gaga over the actress and calls her ‘Deepu’. The Gehraiyaan team including Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Siddhant Chaturvedi recently graced the Colors’ show. Scroll below for all that happened!

Advertisement

As expected, Kapil went mesmerized upon having a look at DP. There were multiple moments when he himself accepted that he goes speechless when the actress is standing in front of him. But the craziest part was witnessed when he agreed to splurge all his money on Deepika.

Advertisement

In a latest The Kapil Sharma Show promo, the host asks Deepika Padukone how versatile she’s been with her roles. From a historical film to a film with a social cause, she’s covered it all. But what is her take on leading a comedy film now?

Just not that, Kapil Sharma even quipped who Deepika Padukone would like to star opposite in that comedy film.” Ek ladka aaj Twitter pe trend kar raha hai (There is a man trending on Twitter today)…” he joked as he hinted at himself.

To this, Deepika responded, “Agar aap produce karna chahe toh aap produce bhi kar sakte hai (You can also produce the film if you want to)”

Kapil Sharma seemed to have been smitten in love as he added, “Deepika ke liye toh main dobara…saari daulat lelo aap, laga do (For Deepika, I will… Take all my money, put it on the film)”

The host even fumbled and added how he goes speechless infront of his Deepu. She asked him, “Kya hua Kapil, script bhul gaye?”

“Kuch nahi, kya bataun abhi? Yeh kaash pehle pooch li hoti ki kya hua, toh hum pehle bata dete (Nothing. What can I say now? If only you had asked me ‘what happened’ before, I would have told you),” he answered.

Have a look at the promo below:

Gehraiyaan premieres on 11th Feb on Amazon Prime Video.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal & Akasa Singh Leave After-Party Together Like ‘Close Friends’; Fan Calls Them “Perfect For Each Other”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube