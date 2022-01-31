Rajan Shahi’s family drama Anupamaa is going on rock-solid since day 1. Fans of the show can’t stop talking about the daily soap, as its plotline and characters are too relatable. On the other hand, Rupali Ganguly who plays the titular character has been receiving much apperception for her performance. Looking at her powerful act, the actress is currently among the top telly stars and as per the latest reports she has now become the highest-paid actress on Indian television.

Advertisement

In the daily soap, the Sanjivani fame plays the role of a housewife who gets betrayed by her own husband Vanraj, due to his love affair with his office colleague, Kavya. Amidst all this, Anu’s past comes back which totally changes her life. Apart from Rupali, the show also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna in pivotal roles along with Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat and Aneri Vajani.

Advertisement

Before Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly rose to fame after playing the role of Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. However, the Star Plus show helped her reach greater heights as almost every household knows about her acting prowess. Now that, Ganguly has become a prominent name, the latest report by Bollywood Life claims that she is also the highest-paid actress on Indian television.

Yes! You read that right. A source close to the development told the entertainment portal, “Rupali Ganguly started off with a fee of Rs 1.5 lakh per day. It was in the high bracket but then she is a senior actress. Now, she is commanding Rs three lakh per day. She is now the highest-paid actress on Indian TV. Rupali Ganguly has beaten many popular younger names in the business.”

Not just actresses, she is getting much more remuneration than the top male stars from the telly world, like Ram Kapoor and Ronit Bose Roy.

Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna who plays the male lead in the show doesn’t even come close to what Rupali Ganguly is getting. As per reports, both the actors receive around Rs 1.5 Lakhs per day.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Goes Speechless In Front Of Deepika Padukone; Goes, “Saari Dualat Lelo Aap” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube