Shark Tank India is currently trending among audiences as the show has grabbed attention for its uniqueness as well as the information they share. One of the shows ‘sharks’, Anupam Mittal who is also the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, jokes about investing in the businesses with their own money as the channel has no money left after they spent everything on Amitabh Bachchan for KBC and Kapil Sharma for his comedy show.

The reality that airs on Sony TV is the Indian franchise of the American show of the same name. Apart from Mittal, the sharks include Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh.

Recently, Anupam Mittal sat for a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, where he denied speculations that they don’t spend their own money on businesses, he told, “Dekho, aisa kaise ho sakta hai? Aisa toh ho hi nahi sakta hai. Channel ke paas jitne paise the, aadhe Bachchan saab le gaye, aadhe Kapil Sharma le gaye. Channel ke paas toh kuch bacha hi nahi, toh humko kya denge? Kaash aisa hota (How can this happen? It cannot. Whatever money the channel had, they gave half to Amitabh Bachchan and spent the rest on Kapil Sharma. The channel has nothing left to give us. I wish this was the case).”

Further, Anupam Mittal jokingly says that they constantly ask channel to increase their daily wages and reveals they just receive ‘nominal amount’. He also adds that Shark Tank India is getting so much love and attention due to its authenticity, “You cannot fake it for so long.”

Earlier comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath shared a hilarious video where he imitated Mittal as he rejected a fictitious deal, however, he gets interrupted by the OG businessman.

Sharing the clip with the CEO of Shaadi.com Biswa wrote, “COMMENTS MAIN BATAO WHO IS REAL ANUPAM MITTAL.” Replying to the video, another shark and the co-founder of Boat wrote, “Haha…. Will be fun to watch. Looking forward….”

