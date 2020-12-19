Biswa Kalyan Rath, the ‘Mast Aadmi’ has shared some exciting news with all his fans. The stand-up comedian is now a ‘Married Aadmi’ to none other than television beauty Sulagna Panigrahi and fans are in awe of these newlyweds.

Biswa is now married, and it’s just so hard to believe. After all these years, we all saw him doing comedy, this one also sounds like a joke. Isn’t it?

Sharing the good news on Instagram, Biswa Kalyan Rath shared a picture with a funny yet cute caption that read, “Biswa Married Aadmi. @sulagna03 ❤️ Photos by @theweddingvibes”

Sulagna Panigrahi also shared pictures on her Instagram with a caption that read, “Pic 1- Watching our single life burn away. Pic 2- it’s gonna be a fun ride😍 We married now @biswakalyanrath 😳😳😳 Wooooohhhhhoooooooo!”

Don’t they look just perfect together? Totally.

As soon as Biswa shared his wedding picture, his friends from the fraternity started commenting on it. Anubhav Singh Bassi commented, “Bomubarakaan ❤️”, Sumukhi Suresh commented, “Biswa Kalyan kiya 💞💞”, Kunal Kamra commented, “Photoshopped ❤️❤️❤️”, Kaneez Surka left a kissing emoji and Abhishek Upmanyu commented, “So sorry man.”

His fans are also going gaga over his wedding picture. One user commented, “Fuxkk!! I thought you and Kanan would be getting married!!!!” Another user commented, “The suddenness. The sheer suddenness of the move”. Haha, we would suggest you please read the comments under Biswa’s wedding picture.

Congratulations Biswa Kalyan Rath and Sulagna Panigrahi, we wish you a happy married life ahead.

